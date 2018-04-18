If you’re not caught up on Imposters, Bravo’s scripted dramedy about a trio who got conned by the beautiful and mysterious Maddie (Inbar Lavi) and then became con artists themselves, it’s time for you to get a move on.

Season 2 opened with the Bumblers headed to Mexico, but even in a new country, old habits die hard for Ezra (Rob Heaps) who’s fallen for a beautiful woman who may or may not be a con artist herself.

Heaps isn’t sure why Ezra is drawn to dangerous females, but he’s aware there’s a pattern: “It’s like that thing of you’ve been burned once…” he said in an interview with EW. “Humans are weird! Every rational analysis says, ‘Don’t do that again, don’t go down there because that could end really badly.’ And yet, you can’t help yourself. [Ezra’s] like, ‘There’s that thing again, but I know what I’m doing now so I’m going to control it this time, and I’m now changed, I’m now street smart; I’m a con artist, you’re not going to catch me out again.'”

But Ezra might not have much time for romance when he gets a phone call from Max telling him he’s needed back in the States — urgently.

Watch the exclusive clip above, and catch Imposters on Bravo, Thursdays at 10 p.m.