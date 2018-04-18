Idris Elba to star in Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie

Idris Elba is ready to make you laugh.

The actor has recently sold a new, eight-episode comedy series called Turn Up Charlie to Netflix. Elba stars as Charlie, a struggling DJ who gets his “final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.”

Though perhaps best known for dramas like The Wire and Luther, Elba’s not new to comedy; he currently appears on the U.K. comedy In the Long Run (which he also created) and had a recurring role on the U.S. version of The Office. The actor also knows a thing or two about the DJ booth; he began his career as a DJ and still does shows, including a residency in Ibiza.

Elba co-created the series with producer Gary Reich, and will also executive produce alongside Reich and Tristram Shapeero, with Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito as co-executive producers and Gil Isles as a producer. Laura Neal, Femi Oyeniran, and Victoria Asare-Archer are slated to write the script alongside supervising producer Georgia Lester. Shapeero and Matt Lipsey are set to direct.

Production on the series beings in May. Further story and casting details have yet to be announced.