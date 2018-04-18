The ladies of GLOW channel Flashdance in premiere date reveal video

Get your best high-cut leotard and leg-warmers ready: GLOW — the Netflix show we here at EW love an awful lot — will return on June 29.

The series, created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, is a glittering ’80s scored gift of sports and showbiz satire with a heaping helping of some serious feminist glory. The first delightful season (which EW named as its No. 1 show of 2017) focused on the creation of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and the myriad cast of characters within it, with the friendship love story (and breakup) between Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) at its center.

In this more-entertaining-than-it-even-needs-to-be video revealing that June 29 season 2 premiere date, the Gorgeous Ladies are glamming up and lip-syncing to Michael Sembello’s “Maniac,” the song made famous by 1983’s Flashdance. Between it and a first-look photo Brie shared on Instagram last year, it’s clear the fun and flamboyance of GLOW isn’t letting up for season 2.