Genius season 3 will focus on the life of Mary Shelley

Maureen Lee Lenker
April 18, 2018 AT 09:18 PM EDT

National Geographic has officially announced the subject of the third season of its original series Genius, and it’s Mary Shelley.

After focusing on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso for its first two seasons, the series is tackling its first female genius in Shelley, who is best known for writing the gothic novel Frankenstein. She also penned several other books, including Valperga, The Last Man, and Lodore, and was married to the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. The subject of the third season of Genius was announced at Nat Geo’s FurtherFront (its version of an upfront presentation) Wednesday evening.

Executive-produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, the series chronicles the lives of history’s greatest minds, beginning with their young adult lives and continuing through their final years. The first season cast Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Flynn as an older and younger Einstein, respectively. Rush earned an Emmy nomination for his work.

Alex Rich and Antonio Banderas are sharing the role of Picasso in the second season, which premieres April 24. Details about casting and air dates for season 3 have yet to be announced.

