The Flash: Team Flash loses one of its own

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. Read at your own risk!

DeVoe added another bus meta to his collection during Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. But this time, the death hit heartbreakingly close to home.

Knowing he could be the next casualty, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) was prepared to cross a line in taking down DeVoe. But after a pep talk from Barry (Grant Gustin), Ralph decided to spare DeVoe when facing off against The Thinker alone — a move that ultimately cost Ralph his life as DeVoe took over his body.

“It’s a really big loss for team Flash,” Danielle Panabaker tells EW. “For Barry in particular, he’s going to carry a lot of guilt for not being able to save Ralph, and it does affect the whole team as well.”

However, this death is unlike the others who have fallen at the hands of DeVoe. “There’s something about this death that affects Barry in a way that previous losses haven’t,” Carlos Valdes says. “He put an emotional investment in Ralph’s growth, and the fact that Ralph was able to become a hero, that’s what makes it tough for Barry to deal with that death. There’s also an added layer to the sadness, just considering how prescient Ralph’s fears were this whole time — he’s been scared to take on that mantle, and just when he found the courage to counteract that, he got killed.”

Though tragic, the loss of Ralph will affect Barry in a unique way, as he doesn’t really think he has the time to mourn. “Barry’s kind of in denial about his role in Ralph’s death,” Gustin says. “He’s taking it pretty hard, but he’s kind of repressing it a little bit and wants to keep moving, because we still have DeVoe to deal with. Barry has some guilt that he feels just because he feels like he didn’t do everything that he could do, and he pushed Ralph too hard. It feels just like another person that died because of Barry.” Hence, don’t expect Barry to tussle with DeVoe again right away, as the team’s loss will set them back. “It’s kind of getting in the way of dealing with DeVoe for a couple episodes, just because Barry is having a hard time dealing with both of those things at the same time,” Gustin teases.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.