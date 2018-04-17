Shonda Rhimes shares her 'respect and love' for Scandal star Kerry Washington

Eric McCandless/ABC
Shonda Rhimes seems to be getting the tissues ready.
Ahead of Scandal‘s series finale this Thursday, the über-producer posted a sentimental tribute today to Kerry Washington and the rest of the drama’s actors.
“Pure joy,” she writes. “The respect and love I have for this woman and the rest of the cast is boundless. That #Scandal is coming to an end is starting to sink in.”
The finale is titled “Over the Cliff.” Photos from the episode can be found here.
On finale night, the cast of Scandal will reunite for a live table reading of the series at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund. For more information, click here.
