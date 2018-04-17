Shonda Rhimes shares her 'respect and love' for Scandal star Kerry Washington

Shonda Rhimes seems to be getting the tissues ready.

Ahead of Scandal‘s series finale this Thursday, the über-producer posted a sentimental tribute today to Kerry Washington and the rest of the drama’s actors.

“Pure joy,” she writes. “The respect and love I have for this woman and the rest of the cast is boundless. That #Scandal is coming to an end is starting to sink in.”

Pure joy. The respect and love I have for this woman and the rest of my cast is boundless. That #scandal is coming to an end is starting to sink in. Thank you for the photo @ryanpfluger! https://t.co/mLg3B9XjQ3 pic.twitter.com/x6H1cbEEG9 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 17, 2018

The finale is titled “Over the Cliff.” Photos from the episode can be found here.

On finale night, the cast of Scandal will reunite for a live table reading of the series at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund. For more information, click here.