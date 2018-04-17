New Girl sneak peek: Nick, Winston, and Schmidt re-enact Three Men and a Baby

Everyone knows you can’t do a movie — everyone except Winston (Lamorne Morris).

When Nick (Jake Johnson) and Winston visit Schmidt (Max Greenfield) in the next episode of New Girl — the former to confront him over a terrible idea for breaking his writer’s block, the latter to watch his favorite show — Schmidt tries his best to keep the boys quiet so his daughter can keep sleeping. But Nick is too incensed stay silent. (He brought pages from Mao’s Little Red Book to his editor, and, well, The Pepperwood Chronicles are no closer to getting a new entry.)

Lucky for everyone involved, Winston knows exactly what to do when young Ruth eventually shows up to join the party. The three men gather by her bedside to sing to her, and Winston couldn’t be more excited to finally be “doing” the lullaby scene from Three Men and a Baby. After all, anyone can pull off a re-enactment of a movie, just not documentaries. “You can do any movie except for a documentary,” he says matter-of-factly, “because those have already happened.”

Watch the clip above for more. New Girl airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.