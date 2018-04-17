James Comey talks to Stephen Colbert about getting 'whacked' by Trump

Donald Trump made James Comey an offer — or rather, a demand — he couldn’t refuse.

Days after his first big sit-down since being fired by Trump, the former FBI director stopped by The Late Show to talk about his new memoir, A Higher Loyalty, with Stephen Colbert. Among other things, Colbert brought up Comey’s comparing Trump to a mob boss. “Where you surprised that you got whacked?” he asked. “Because that’s what they do.”

“I actually was quite surprised,” Comey said, “because I thought, ‘I’m leading the Russia investigation.’ Even though our relationship was becoming strained, there’s no way that I’m going to get fired or whacked. Because that would be a crazy thing to do — why would you fire the FBI director who is leading the Russia investigation?”

“Because you’re leading the Russia investigation!” Colbert replied. “I don’t know if you’ve dealt with mob bosses before, but they don’t like to be investigated.”

Watch the clip above for more, including Colbert’s attempts to pry info from Comey by getting him drunk. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.