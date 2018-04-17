Harry Anderson's Night Court costars are 'devastated' over loss

Markie Post had few words to share when she learned of the death of Harry Anderson, her costar on NBC’s Night Court. “I am devastated,” she tweeted on Monday night. “I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated.”
John B. Larroquette and Marsha Warfield, two of Post’s other Night Court cast mates, shared similar sentiments on social media as the industry at large reacted to the news.
“Harry Anderson. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart,” Larroquette wrote. “He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew.”
“We miss you already,” Warfield added. “I tip my hat to you, my friend.”
Anderson passed away at the age of 65 on Monday at his home in Asheville, North Carolina. His cause of death is yet unknown, though authorities have ruled out foul play.
Other figures from Hollywood feeling the loss on social media included Gilbert Gottfried, producer Judd Apatow, Neil Patrick Harris, Zach Braff, Cher, and Howie Mandell — many of whom seemed to have a connection with the late actor.
“I appeared on three episodes of ‘Night Court’ way back when,” Gottfried recalled. “Ran into him in N.Y. not that long ago. Always friendly. Always funny. RIP Harry Anderson.”
Apatow remembered interviewing Anderson as a 15-year-old, calling him “a one of a kind talent” who was “so kind, and frank and hilarious.”
“Stunned by the passing of Harry Anderson, one of my comedy and magic inspirations growing up,” Harris wrote. “We became friendly over the years – he worked at [The Academy of Magic Arts in Hollywood] and recently sold me a handful of great magic memorabilia. My sincere condolences to his family.”
See more reactions from Hollywood below.
Comments