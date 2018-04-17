Harry Anderson's Night Court costars are 'devastated' over loss

Markie Post had few words to share when she learned of the death of Harry Anderson, her costar on NBC’s Night Court. “I am devastated,” she tweeted on Monday night. “I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated.”

John B. Larroquette and Marsha Warfield, two of Post’s other Night Court cast mates, shared similar sentiments on social media as the industry at large reacted to the news.

“Harry Anderson. He was wicked smart. He was wicked funny. He had a big laugh. He had a big heart,” Larroquette wrote. “He delighted in legerdemain especially when he caused someone to scratch their head and proclaim; How the hell did you do that? And he could eat a hamster like no one I ever knew.”

“We miss you already,” Warfield added. “I tip my hat to you, my friend.”

I am devastated. I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated. — Markie Post (@markie_post) April 16, 2018

Heartsick. — John B. Larroquette (@johnlarroquette) April 17, 2018

Markie, Charlie, Marsha, Richard, me and the N.C.gang were on a carnival fun ride with Harry. It was a blast. Out in the cosmos tonight, with his fedora at a rakish angle and a 'Watch this' wink to us, he’s coaxing whoever might be out there with him; Pick a card. Any card. — John B. Larroquette (@johnlarroquette) April 17, 2018

Oh, no! Aw man, I'm so sorry to hear this. My condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend. https://t.co/fv2yzW4sku — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) April 16, 2018

Anderson passed away at the age of 65 on Monday at his home in Asheville, North Carolina. His cause of death is yet unknown, though authorities have ruled out foul play.

Other figures from Hollywood feeling the loss on social media included Gilbert Gottfried, producer Judd Apatow, Neil Patrick Harris, Zach Braff, Cher, and Howie Mandell — many of whom seemed to have a connection with the late actor.

“I appeared on three episodes of ‘Night Court’ way back when,” Gottfried recalled. “Ran into him in N.Y. not that long ago. Always friendly. Always funny. RIP Harry Anderson.”

Apatow remembered interviewing Anderson as a 15-year-old, calling him “a one of a kind talent” who was “so kind, and frank and hilarious.”

“Stunned by the passing of Harry Anderson, one of my comedy and magic inspirations growing up,” Harris wrote. “We became friendly over the years – he worked at [The Academy of Magic Arts in Hollywood] and recently sold me a handful of great magic memorabilia. My sincere condolences to his family.”

See more reactions from Hollywood below.

I appeared on three episodes of "Night Court" way back when. Ran into him in N.Y. not that long ago. Always friendly. Always funny. RIP Harry Anderson — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 17, 2018

I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy. https://t.co/0ksw4WKvxB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 16, 2018

Stunned by the passing of Harry Anderson, one of my comedy and magic inspirations growing up. We became friendly over the years – he worked at the @MagicCastle_AMA and recently sold me a handful of great magic memorabilia. My sincere condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/k9FITPIaBS — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 17, 2018

I loved Harry Anderson and “Night Court.” Rest in Peace. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 17, 2018

So sad to hear of passing of #HarryAnderson. I remember driving to NJ for $40/night gigs with him, before he became a huge star. (Nobody does that AFTER they're a huge star.) He was truly one of the nicest guys. A gentle soul. He will be missed. RIP friend.. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) April 17, 2018

The world lost a truly gifted actor and magician – Harry Anderson. Popular for his role on Night Court, Harry also inspired generations of magicians with his unique style. #HarryAnderson pic.twitter.com/8ayVXg4pG6 — David Copperfield (@D_Copperfield) April 17, 2018

Rip Harry Anderson. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) April 16, 2018