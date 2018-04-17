A Desperate Housewives reunion took place at Eva Longoria's Walk of Fame ceremony

Marcia Cross/Twitter
Maureen Lee Lenker
April 17, 2018 AT 06:19 PM EDT

The ladies of Wisteria Lane are at it again.

Eva Longoria’s former costars Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross turned up to stage a mini-Desperate Housewives reunion at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Monday. They were also joined by series creator Marc Cherry.

Cross, who played uptight housewife Bree, commemorated the event on Twitter, writing “I was there with bells on! Here’s your pic..xo m.” She added a photo of herself with Longoria, Huffman, and Cherry.

Longoria joins Huffman in being one of show’s stars to be recognized on the Walk of Fame. Huffman previously received a star in a joint ceremony with her husband, William H. Macy.

Huffman also shared photos from the gathering with the caption, “Reunited and it feels so gooood! Too much fun yesterday getting to celebrate the amazing @evalongoria!”

See more highlights from Longorioa’s Walk of Fame ceremony below.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

