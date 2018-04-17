Arrow names Beth Schwartz new showrunner for season 7

Hot on the heels of Arrow being renewed for a seventh season, the show will be making some changes behind the scenes.

EW has learned that longtime Arrow staffer Beth Schwartz has been promoted to executive producer and showrunner for season 7. Marc Guggenheim, who previously served as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle in season 6, will now be moving into an executive consultant role for season 7, while Mericle will be exiting the series.

Schwartz actually got her start with Greg Berlanti’s production company when she was his assistant on Everwood. She joined Arrow in season 1 as a writers’ assistant, subsequently working her way up to co-executive producer in season 6.

“We are all so incredibly thrilled to announce Beth Schwartz as the new showrunner of Arrow,” Berlanti says. “She has been a source of some of the show’s most exciting and memorable moments from the beginning. Beth is a true leader and a captivating storyteller, and we all can’t wait for the audience to see what she and her team dream up as they take Arrow into its next big chapter.”

Guggenheim’s role as executive consultant also extends to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, with executive producer Phil Klemmer now taking on sole responsibility as showrunner for season 4.

