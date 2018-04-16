All the ways to catch up on Westworld before season 2

After a two-year hiatus, Westworld finally returns to HBO with new episodes this Sunday. Given how dizzyingly complex its plot mechanics and world-building are, Westworld is not the kind of series where you can jump in with season 2 and understand everything that’s going on. Luckily, right now there are more options than ever to catch up on the HBO sci-fi western before season 2 premieres this Sunday.

From April 16-22, Xfinity TV will be hosting Watchathon Week. During that time, Xfinity TV customers will have access to the entire first season of Westworld for free, even without an HBO subscription. Customers can watch at home or on the Xfinity Stream app.

Xfinity isn’t the only program making it easier to access HBO. Hulu is currently offering a discount on its HBO add-on. The streaming platform is currently allowing users to access HBO for just an additional $5 a month, rather than the usual $15.

On top of that, Westworld is also streaming on Amazon Prime. So there are plenty of choices for people who are interested in all things Westworld.

Westworld season 2 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Read EW’s full preview story here, and check out EW critic Kristen Baldwin’s review here. Stay tuned for more Westworld season 2 coverage.