Colbert wants to celebrate Hannity-Cohen news by spooning with Jon Stewart

TONIGHT: A new name popped up in the case of the man who paid off Stormy Daniels. Turns out Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen also worked for a familiar face from cable news! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/KhK5cE3mEB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2018

There’s only one way Stephen Colbert wants to celebrate the Sean Hannity and Michael Cohen connection: by spooning with Jon Stewart.

During Monday’s Late Show, Colbert weighed in on Cohen — the lawyer to President Trump who has been at the center of a scandal involving hush payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal — landing in court a week after the FBI raided his office, home, and hotel room. “Pro tip for the president,” Colbert cracked: “When your lawyer needs a lawyer, you need a lawyer.”

Colbert also took on Elliott Broidy, the former deputy finance chairman of the RNC, who is another client of Cohen’s and paid hush money to cover up an affair with a Playboy model. “Not the same Playboy Playmate that Donald Trump had an affair with,” said Colbert. “That’s two Playboy Playmates now. I’m just glad [Hugh Hefner] isn’t alive to see his life’s work dragged through the filth like this.”

Colbert concluded by getting to Monday’s big news, which was the identity of Cohen’s third, previously unnamed client being revealed in court as none other than Hannity, the Fox News personality. After showing a clip of CNN breaking the news, the Late Show camera returned to the stage, only to find Colbert lounging in a chair and drinking wine, declaring, “Jon Stewart, after the show, I’m gonna come over and we’re just gonna spoon.”

