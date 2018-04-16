SNL's Colin Jost used to have a beard, and we really need to talk about it

Dana Schwartz
April 16, 2018 AT 06:04 PM EDT

If you’re not familiar with Saturday Night Live writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, there are a few things you need to know about him: He went to Harvard, he’s dating Scarlett Johansson, and he used to have an adorable beard.

Our interest in the JostBeard was first piqued by a photo posted by John Mulaney on Twitter, who had been throwing up some #TBTs from his time on the SNL writing staff in honor of his hosting gig on Saturday.

Who is that on the far left? It’s Colin Jost!

Thanks to the internet, we have a plethora of photos of 2008 Jost and his facial hair.

Look at him! He looks like he’s about to go on Rumspringa, or like he’s starring in a bad Benjamin Button reboot.

For context, back in 2008, Scarlett Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds and starring in a Woody Allen movie. Jost was looking like a weed dealer’s wig stylist. Important: Do we think she’s seen these pics?

