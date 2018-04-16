SNL's Colin Jost used to have a beard, and we really need to talk about it

If you’re not familiar with Saturday Night Live writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, there are a few things you need to know about him: He went to Harvard, he’s dating Scarlett Johansson, and he used to have an adorable beard.

Our interest in the JostBeard was first piqued by a photo posted by John Mulaney on Twitter, who had been throwing up some #TBTs from his time on the SNL writing staff in honor of his hosting gig on Saturday.

Wait! But on the Monday when Jon Hamm first hosted in October 2008 all of us went to the pitch meeting dressed as Mad Men characters. Then “as part of the joke” everyone started day drinking. Jon Hamm, new to the show, walked in to be greeted by drunk Comic-Con. It was the best pic.twitter.com/QmWOYQIJSc — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 14, 2018

Who is that on the far left? It’s Colin Jost!

Thanks to the internet, we have a plethora of photos of 2008 Jost and his facial hair.

Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

Look at him! He looks like he’s about to go on Rumspringa, or like he’s starring in a bad Benjamin Button reboot.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Throwbacks aren't just for Thursdays when you have a 🔥 pic of @mulaney and @ColinJost. #MulaneyOnSNL pic.twitter.com/bRkF5W11X9 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2018

For context, back in 2008, Scarlett Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds and starring in a Woody Allen movie. Jost was looking like a weed dealer’s wig stylist. Important: Do we think she’s seen these pics?