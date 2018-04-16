Actor Michael Fishman — who played son D.J. Conner on Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 and has returned for the revival of the ABC sitcom (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) — blogs exclusively for EW about his experience filming the new episodes.

Let me start with, You need to watch this week’s episode live!

Famed Director Gail Mancuso returns to Roseanne, orchestrating a script credited to our head writer Bruce Helford. This is undoubtedly a show true Roseanne fans have waited decades for.

David is back! Johnny Galecki returns and is everything audiences have been waiting for. The scenes between him and Sara Gilbert explode off the screen. Their chemistry is palpable and you’ll find yourself pushed and pulled in many directions.

The return of David means the rest of the Conner-Healy family has to come to grips with where they each stand, and how they feel about the situations that unfold. The storylines and character reactions are so real, people will be talking about this episode for a long time.

Michael Fishman

If all that wasn’t reason enough to watch, the timeless Estelle Parsons returns as Beverly Harris. Estelle is another legend, so perfect in her execution of characters that she almost blends into the project, occasionally obscuring her greatness. Bev is the overbearing influence that makes comedy gold.

Michael Fishman

Bruce Helford, who is a driving force throughout season 10, was also at the helm back in season 5. He brings with him a willingness to boldly tackle topics and the artistry to weave them together seamlessly for maximum impact and comedy.

…and I am jealous I was not in the very last scene.