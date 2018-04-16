Marvel comic book fans might recognize these next two characters. Although Jaime Zevallos and Emma Lahana were previously announced as cast members of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, EW can exclusively reveal their characters.

First up, Zevallos joins the new Freeform series as Father Delgado, a school counselor and priest who’s described as someone who’s “constantly seeking redemption in spite of the fact that he’s not sure that he deserves it. Oppressed by the collar, he leads more through words than example, as he still struggles daily with the life he has chosen.” Father Delgado will be a rock for Tyrone, one of the two teens at the center of the Cloak & Dagger story. Get a first look at Father Delgado below:

Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform

Next up, Lahana will play Detective Brigid O’Reilly. According to her character description, “Detective Brigid O’Reilly is accustomed to working in a man’s world, but she isn’t looking to be ‘one of the guys.’ Her New York sensibilities have hardened her from being too friendly or open, setting her apart from her Louisiana counterparts. Brigid believes in justice and doesn’t think that anyone should be above it, including other cops. Especially other cops…”

And for fans of the comic, that name will mean a lot considering that — spoiler alert! — Brigid goes on to become a vigilante named Mayhem. (There’s no word yet on whether this Brigid will follow that same path in the TV series.) Take a look at her in action:

Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform

Additionally, EW has an exclusive gallery of images of the show’s entire cast, along with their character descriptions so you can get a feel for what to expect when Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger premieres on Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. Check out those images here.