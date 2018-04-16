How Johnny Galecki helped Sara Gilbert name their son on Roseanne

Johnny Galecki will only make one appearance on Roseanne this season as Darlene’s ex David, but he played a role in naming one of the characters on the comedy.

On today’s installment of The Talk, Sara Gilbert explained how she sought Galecki’s advice last June when picking out a name for her character Darlene’s son on the show. The character is played by Ames McNamara.

“I thought I had to reach out to Johnny Galecki ’cause this is our kid together,” she said. “So I texted him, what do you think we should name our baby boy? And then I said, ‘Oh, maybe Mark,’ because Mark was played by Glenn Quinn who was [Galecki’s] brother on the show who passed away.”

Adam Rose/ABC

Earlier this year, Gilbert explained why she decided to have Mark dress up like a girl.

“He’s based on a few kids in my life that are boys who dress in more traditionally feminine clothing,” she told EW. “He’s too young to be gay and he doesn’t identify as transgender, but he just likes wearing that kind of clothing and that’s where he is at this point in his life.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.