Jennifer Lopez can't escape the past in Shades of Blue season 3 first-look art

It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s Harlee is going to learn that the past is never really the past when Shades of Blue returns for its third season.

EW has an exclusive look at the key art for the new season, which includes the logline “Never turn your back on the past.”

When we left Harlee at the end of season 2, Stahl’s (Warren Kole) crazy plan to frame her for murder ended in the detective being kidnapped, and Wozniak (Ray Liotta) wound up being shot. While season 3 is set to be the final one of the series, from this glimpse, it seems as though Harlee still won’t be free from all that drama.

NBC

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a women, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said in a statement when it was announced the series would conclude with season 3. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. … We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — ­the hard way, the road less traveled.”

The 10-episode final season of Shades of Blue kicks off Sunday, June 17.