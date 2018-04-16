Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder to star in Netflix vampire series V-Wars

Another day, another vampire. A year after the end of The Vampire Diaries, EW has confirmed that Ian Somerhalder is set to star in a new vampire TV series for Netflix titled V-Wars. Based on the IDW comic of the same name by writer Jonathan Maberry, V-Wars follows the adventures of Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) as he tries to understand the nature of the disease that has transformed his best friend Michael Fayne and so many others into vampires.

1-800-Missing creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners for V-Wars. Brad Turner (Stargate, Stargate Atlantis) will direct and executive produce the series. High Park’s Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden will executive produce alongside IDW Entertainment president David Ozer, IDW CEO Ted Adams and Marada Pictures’ Games Gibb.

While one streaming show about supernatural monsters moves forward, another falls behind, as Hulu recently passed on the pilot for Locke & Key. Like V-Wars, Locke & Key is based on an IDW comic series (by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez) and is currently being shopped around.

