Harry Anderson, star of Night Court, dies at 65

Actor Harry Anderson, best known to audiences for his role as Judge Harry Stone on the classic sitcom Night Court, died Monday at 65 at his home in Asheville, N.C. No foul play was suspected, according to local authorities.

The three-time Emmy nominee also starred in his own sitcom, Dave’s World, which ran from 1993 to 1997. His other TV credits include roles in the original It, Cheers, Son of the Beach, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and Comedy Bang! Bang!

Anderson was also a magician — he made 12 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson to show off his magic skills and had his own 1987 broadcast, Harry Anderson’s Sideshow — and owned his own magic shop called Sideshow in the French Quarter of New Orleans. In 2005, he also opened his own nightclub in the French Quarter called Oswald’s Speakeasy. Up until the time of his death, he continued to present his one-man show, Wise Guy, originally developed for his theater in New Orleans. He’s survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, and two children.

Watch one of Anderson’s most accomplished and signature magic tricks, “The Grappler,” below.

I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy. https://t.co/0ksw4WKvxB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 16, 2018

Oh, no! Aw man, I'm so sorry to hear this. My condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend. https://t.co/fv2yzW4sku — Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) April 16, 2018