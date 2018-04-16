Will the five broadcast networks find the next big thing this year?

While there’s a good chance you’ll never see most of what lies ahead, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC are on the precipice of deciding the fates of more than 70 pilots in contention for the 2018-19 television season.

Ahead of the frenzy that is upfronts, EW has compiled a complete list of every single potential show in contention, including reboots of Charmed and Roswell on The CW as well as Magnum P.I. and Cagney and Lacey on CBS, the return of Murphy Brown, Nathan Fillion’s ABC homecoming on The Rookie, and projects featuring Once Upon a Time stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Rebecca Mader, and soon-to-be Scandal alums Bellamy Young, Joe Morton, and Scott Foley.

Which will get picked up? Which will end up on the cutting room floor? Weigh in with your guesses in the comments below. (All show descriptions provided by the respective networks.)

ABC

DRAMA

A Million Little Things

A dramedy about a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, are all stuck in their lives, but when one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

Team: DJ Nash will write and executive produce with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. James Griffiths will direct the pilot.

Cast: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son, Christina Moses, James Roday, Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Ron Livingston, and Lizzy Green.

False Profits

The project follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Team: Kayla Alpert will write and executive produce with Jason Reed and Sabrina Wind. J. Miller Tobin will direct the pilot.

Cast: Bellamy Young, Shelley Hennig, Vanessa Williams, Kosha Patel, Kapil Talwalkar, Mark L. Young, Ben Lawson, and Marcus Coloma.

The Fix

After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis (Robin Tunney) leaves Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to Los Angeles to confront him one more time. Will she play by the rules, or will she do whatever it takes to get him behind bars?

Team: Elizabeth Craft, Sarah Fain, and Marcia Clark will write and executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks. Larysa Kondracki will direct the pilot.

Cast: Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Mouzam Makkar, Scott Cohen, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, Alex Saxon, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

For Love

Five years ago, Hope Castille’s (Lex Scott Davis) fiancé was killed. This morning, she received a phone call from him. An epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present-day New Orleans.

Team: Michael Cooney will write and executive produce with Kim Moses. John Dahl will direct the pilot.

Cast: Lex Scott Davis, Ethan Peck, Luke Arnold, Jon Ecker, Isabella Russo, Rachel Skarsten, Chloe Wepper, and Wole Parks.

Get Christie Love

Inspired by the revolutionary TV movie and subsequent series that aired on ABC in the 1970s, the project is an action-packed, music-driven drama that centers on Christie Love (Kylie Bunbury), an African-American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit. She transforms into whomever she needs to be to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death. The high-adrenaline missions of the series are anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love — unearthing the truth about this relationship will be the biggest mission impossible of her life.

Team: Courtney A. Kemp will write and executive produce with Vin Diesel and Debra Martin Chase. Stephen Williams will direct the pilot.

Cast: Kylie Bunbury, Lisseth Chavez, Camille Guaty, Thomas Cocquerel, Khandi Alexander, Juan Javier Cardenas, Shea Buckner, Dennis Oh, and Steven Weber.

Grand Hotel

Based on the Spanish format, the project is a soapy drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza (Demian Bichir) owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez), and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt, and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

Team: Brian Tanen will write and executive produce with Eva Longoria, Ben Spector, Ramon Campos, and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes. Ken Olin will direct the pilot.

Cast: Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Chris Warren, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Bryan Craig, Denyse Tonz, Anne Winters, Lincoln Younes, Justina Adorno, and Feliz Ramirez.

The Mission

When a San Francisco police captain is arrested for corruption, the lives of the cops under his command don’t stop. The ensemble must navigate their own colorful and complicated lives, both on and off the beat, while focusing on a local gang about to make the streets more dangerous and an armed criminal who is on the loose.

Team: Jason Richman will write and executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks. Michael Offer will direct the pilot.

Cast: Lynn Collins, Aasif Mandvi, Kris D. Lofton, Josh Randall, Vannessa Vasquez, Alexander Karim, Chris Conroy, Aidan Wotjak-Hissong, Wood Harris, and Jee Young Han.

The Rookie (straight to series)

At an age where most are at the peak of their career, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) casts aside his comfortable, small-town life and moves to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies 20 years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous, and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Team: Alexi Hawley will write and executive produce with Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, and Jon Steinberg. Liz Friedlander will direct the pilot.

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.

Salvage

Ex-cop Jimmy Hill (Toby Kebbel) just wants to be left alone after moving back to his small Gulf Coast hometown in Florida. But when there’s a suspicious drowning, an idealistic deputy (Catalina Sandino Moreno) draws him into the case that she’s been stopped from solving. The stakes are raised when Jimmy finds a connection between the mysterious death and the sunken Spanish treasure that Jimmy, his father (Will Patton), and other fortune seekers have been trying to find for decades. If the gold is within reach, taking on the case will pit him against the powerful town patriarch (Jim Belushi), outside criminals, and his own father.

Team: Don Todd will write and executive produce. Uta Briesewitz will direct the pilot.

Cast: Toby Kebbell, Charity Wakefield, Jim Belushi, Jim Kaplan, Will Patton, Evan Parke, Lacretta, Joelle Carter, Emily Althaus, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Staties

After being unceremoniously fired by the NYPD, Detective Eliza Reyes (Annie Ilonzeh) arrives in Marshfield, Oregon, a town nestled in the forests and beaches of the glorious Pacific Northwest. But it’s anything but glorious to Eliza, who has taken a humiliating step down from her former job where she blew up a city block after disobeying the direct orders of her boss. Now forced to wear a uniform that bears a striking resemblance to Dudley Do-Right, Eliza has joined the Staties, a.k.a. the Oregon State Police, the primary law enforcement organization in the state. Her partner, Sam Knight, is an eccentric cop who talks to trees and sees creatures where they don’t exist. The good news is that they help him solve crimes.

Team: Matt Partney and Corey Evett will write and executive produce with Michael Seitzman, Christina Davis, and Rob Bowman, who will direct the pilot.

Cast: Annie Ilonzeh, Andy Karl, Justin Johnson Cortez, David Zayas, Jennifer Aspen, Alexander Sokovikov, and Ava Capri.

Take Two (straight to series)

Fresh out of rehab, the former star (Rachel Bilson) of a hit cop series is desperate to restart her career, talking her way into shadowing a rough-and-tumble private investigator (Eddie Cibrian) for a potential comeback role. Though he resents the babysitting gig, she proves herself to be surprisingly valuable, leading to an influx of new clients.

Team: Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller will write and executive produce with Rola Bauer and Tim Halkin. John Terlesky directed the pilot.

Cast: Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian, Aliyah O’Brien, Alice Lee, Xavier de Guzman.

Untitled Holmes Sisters Project

A drama that chronicles the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood, and family. Raised in the borough of Queens by working-class parents, the Kendrick sisters are New York’s finest.

Team: Pam Veasey will write and executive produce with Robin Roberts and Regina King, who will also direct the pilot.

Cast: Amirah Vanh, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Frances Turner, Michael Beach, Zoe Robins, Aubin Wise, Eric Balfour, Dorian Missick, Gerard Celasco, and Leigh-Ann Rose.

Whiskey Cavalier

A high-octane hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (Scott Foley), codename: “WHISKEY CAVALIER,” who, following an emotional breakup, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan), codename: “FIERY TRIBUNE.” Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny, heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance, and office politics.

Team: Dave Hemingson will write and executive produce with Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and Peter Atencio, who will direct the pilot. Foley will also produce.

Cast: Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das.

COMEDY

The Greatest American Hero

Inspired by the 1980s TV show of the same name, the project centers around Meera (Hannah Simone), a 30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke and has spent her life searching and failing to find meaning, much to the chagrin of her traditional Indian-American family. An inexplicable event occurs that will change the course of Meera’s life forever: She is entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet. Meera may have finally found purpose, but the world has never been in more unreliable hands.

Team: Rachna Fruchbom will write and executive produce with Nahnatchka Khan, Mandy Summers, and Tawnia McKiernan. Christine Gernon will direct the pilot.

Cast: Hannah Simone, George Wendt, Gia Sandhu, Zenobia Shroff, Shoniqua Shandai, Dennis Andres, Humphrey Ker, and Ellie Reed.

Man of the House

A multi-camera hybrid family comedy about two recently divorced sisters who decide to move in together to raise their kids under one roof. The oldest kid and only son is left to figure out what manhood means in a world where he’s now completely surrounded by women.

Team: Frank Pines and Vijal Patel will write and executive produce with Kerry Washington, Gail Berman, Joe Earley, and Pilar Savone.

Cast: Alyson Hannigan, Jake Short, Leslie Bibb, Jenny Ortega, Reece Caddell.

Most Likely To

In high school, Liz Cooney (Lesli Margherita) had everything and Markie McQueen (Yvette Nicole Brown) had nothing. Twenty years later, they’re reunited under the same roof as single moms and unlikely housemates.

Team: Diablo Cody will write and executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Pam Fryman, who will direct the pilot.

Cast: Yvette Nicole Brown, Lesli Margherita, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Ashton Arbab, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, Donald Faison, and Max Jenkins.

Single Parents

A group of dysfunctional single parents lean on each other as they raise their kids, look for love, and ultimately realize survival is only possible with the help of each other.

Team: JJ Philbin and Liz Meriwether will write and executive produce with Katherine Pope. Jason Winer will direct the pilot.

Cast: Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Jake Choi, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Sadie Hazelett, Grace Hazelett, and Devin Campbell.

Southern Hospitality

Rebecca (Annaleigh Ashford) left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York, but after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau (John Larroquette), she’s back and ready to utilize her big city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Getting her siblings to fall in line with her vision will be the real thorn in Rebecca’s side. And that’s going to be even harder once Beau reveals a life-changing family secret.

Team: Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer will write and executive produce. Tristram Shapeero will direct the pilot.

Cast: Annaleigh Ashford, John Larroquette, Stephanie Styles, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Shakira Barrera.

Steps

Four adults in three houses raise three kids after two divorces… together. Based on the Swedish format, Bonus Family.

Team: Kristin Newman will write and executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Laurie Zaks, Pontus Edgren, Felix Herngren and Todd Holland, who will direct the pilot.

Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Kyle Bornheimer, Barry Rothbart, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Camryn Jones, Madeleine McGraw, Julie Hagerty, and Cameron Boyce.

Untitled Bobby Bowman Project

Inspired in part by Bobby’s childhood growing up with a father with mental illness, this uplifting single-camera comedy features a dysfunctional family that perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.

Team: Bobby Bowman will write and executive produce with Dawn Ostroff, Jon Koa, Greg Walter, and Kari Lizer. Ian Fitzgibbon will direct the pilot.

Cast: Brooke Elliott, Lilla Crawford, Carson E. White, Brenna D’Amico, Johnny Sneed, and Will Kindrachuk.

Untitled Justin Noble Project

Based on the book and blog How May We Hate You, this workplace ensemble comedy centers on two guest service associates at a high-end resort and the co-workers and guests that they’re stuck with for 8 to 16 hours a day.

Team: Justin Noble will write and executive produce with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Will Gluck, Richard Schwartz, and Wendi Trilling. Kat Dennings is attached as a producer. Will Gluck will direct the pilot.

Cast: Kat Dennings, Elizabeth Ho, Angela Kinsey, Derek Richardson, Jason Michael Snow, and Nicole Byer.

Untitled Tim Doyle Project

Set in the 1970s, an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom, and eight boisterous sons navigates changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Team: Tim Doyle will write and executive produce. Randall Einhorn will direct the pilot.

Cast: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin Foote, Christopher Paul Richards, Sawyer Barth, Andy Walken, and Santino Bernard.

