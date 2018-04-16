Drag Race Thailand gets U.S. premiere date, bonkers trailer

As one of the fabulous queens in the bonkers trailer for Drag Race Thailand exclaims, it’s time to “mabuhaaaaaaay,” kitty girls! Because the international reality competition series is setting sail for its stateside debut.

EW can exclusively reveal that season 1 of the zany spin-off will premiere May 4 in the United States via RuPaul’s Drag Race production company World of Wonder’s streaming platform, WOW Presents Plus.

The locally produced Thai program, which follows a similar format to the American version as 10 drag queens compete for the title of Thailand’s Next Drag Superstar, is hosted by fashion stylist Art-Araya In-dra and renowned Thai drag queen Pangina Heals.

“We were fortunate enough to be on set for some of the taping of Drag Race Thailand, and we were left breathless!” Fenton Bailey, executive producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race, told EW in a statement. “Be prepared to gag!”

Drag Race Thailand is the second global iteration of RuPaul’s Drag Race; another version of the show, The Switch Drag Race, aired its first season in Chile back in 2015. Those episodes are available now on WOW Presents Plus as well.

Ahead of Drag Race Thailand‘s May 4 premiere, check out EW’s exclusive trailer for the wacky series above.