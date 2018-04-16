Dear White People teaser reveals season 2 premiere date

Winchester University classes are back in session this May!

Dear White People Vol. 2 premieres on May 4, Netflix revealed in a new teaser, which you can watch above. The sharp satire’s second season picks up in the immediate aftermath of the failed protest that ended season 1 as Sam (Logan Browning), Reggie (Marque Richardson), Troy (Brandon P. Bell), and the other students deal with the repercussions. Whereas season 1 was structured around a racist blackface party that rocked the campus, the new season will be a bit of mystery, creator Justin Simien tells EW.

“There’s a lot of secrets to uncover this season, in particular, who is coming after Sam,” says Simien, who previously revealed that a mysterious online troll has targeting Sam in the wake of the protest. “Everyone’s got secrets this season — secrets from each other, secrets from themselves. There’s lots of things that the characters don’t know and have kind of repressed, and sort of going into those treasure troves is something a lot of the characters are doing.”

As EW previously revealed, Emmy-winner Lena Waithe will recur in season 2 as P Ninny, an MC who stars on a ridiculous Love & Hip Hop-like reality series called Trap-House Tricks.

Check out more first look images below:

The entire second season will be available May 4.