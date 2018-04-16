Big Bang Theory: Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill among season finale guest stars

The Big Bang Theory‘s season 11 finale is shaping up to be an epic affair filled with guest stars galore.

Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill, Lauren Lapkus, and magician Teller have all booked guest-starring roles, EW has learned.

Details on their roles are being kept under wraps, but since the finale will feature Amy and Sheldon’s wedding, some could theoretically be playing family members. Both Big Bang and spinoff Young Sheldon have introduced a number of Sheldon’s family already, but Amy’s family is more of a mystery. Her mother, played by Annie O’Donnell, briefly appeared via video chat in season 9, and her father has not yet appeared on the show.

Hamill, however, is likely playing himself. His Star Wars costars Carrie Fisher and James Earl Jones guest-starred back in season 7.

Among the familiar faces also slated to appear in the finale: John Ross Bowie, who plays Barry Kripke; Brian Posehn, who plays Bert; Wil Wheaton, who plays himself as Sheldon’s frenemy; and Courtney Henggeler, who will reprise her role as Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy Cooper. As previously announced, Laurie Metcalf will return as Sheldon’s mother, while Jerry O’Connell has been tapped to play Sheldon’s older brother.

The Big Bang Theory finale will air Thursday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.