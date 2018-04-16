ABC greenlights a spin-off of The Goldbergs

It’s happening after all: ABC has given a straight-to-series order to a spinoff of The Goldbergs for the 2018-19 season.

The concept — focused on the staff of William Penn Academy, led by Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott — was originally developed for the current TV season, but ABC gave it a thumbs-down, even though it tested higher than the original Goldbergs pilot. The network ended up airing the pilot in January as a combination mea culpa cum maybe-we-should reconsider gesture.

“It just kind of came and went,” Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg told EW in January. “It’s really bizarre to us. I was told they wanted a workplace show. Ours was a family meets the workplace. That fit into what they wanted to do. It had a diverse cast they were looking for, and it had two of the most popular characters from its No. 2 show.

“I’m really happy that ABC is at least giving it a shot an airing it as an episode,” Goldberg continued. “Maybe we can build a case for ABC to consider it again, which would be amazing.”

His wish came true: The pilot will revolve around Principal Glascott, Coach Mellor (the brilliant Bryan Callen) and Lainey Lewis (A.J. Michalka), who “despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students,” according to the logline.

Goldberg, along with Doug Robinson and Marc Firek, will executive-produce the spinoff.