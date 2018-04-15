Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller reunite for Mueller-Cohen lie detector sketch on SNL

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller staged a surprise Meet the Parents reunion on Saturday Night Live this weekend — but with a political spin.

In the episode’s cold open, Stiller played Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s attorney at law (“and also sometimes not at law”), and he was being grilled by De Niro as Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“If you’re innocent, you have nothing to worry about,” De Niro’s Mueller says as he straps Stiller’s Cohen to a lie detector. “I’ll start with some easy ones: How’d you like that pee pee tape?”

Mueller continues to interrogate Cohen about whether or not he ever threatened people (“Let’s just say I’ve cut a lot of letters out of a lot of magazines”) and Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, with plenty of Meet the Parents quotes (“You can milk anything with nipples…”) sprinkled throughout.

Watch the sketch above.