SNL: Kate McKinnon lampoons Fox News host Laura Ingraham after advertiser boycott

Saturday Night Live is poking fun at Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she lost dozens of advertisers following a tweet in which she criticized a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

Kate McKinnon stopped by the Weekend Update desk as the controversial TV host, who recently returned to her show, The Ingraham Angle, after a weeklong vacation.

“You see the totalitarian left can attack me all they want,” McKinnon-as-Ingraham said. “But I will continue to defend the First Amendment — that’s my right to bully people without being bullied in return.”

Ingraham lost multiple advertisers after she tweeted out an article that mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for not getting into colleges to which he applied. The 17-year-old Hogg has emerged as an outspoken anti-gun violence activist, following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

McKinnon’s Ingraham explained that she had plenty of other advertisers who were more than willing to step in, including “Lady Bump Stocks,” “Shkreli’s Jelly,” and “Carl’s Sr.,” which is just “leftover Carl’s Jr. food ground to mush for old people.”