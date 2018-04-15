Donald Glover is coming to Studio 8H.

The Atlanta creator will pull double duty as the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live on May 5. The news was announced during the April 14 episode, hosted by John Mulaney.

This marks Glover’s first appearance on the show in either capacity, but the comedian is a longtime NBC stalwart who wrote for 30 Rock and starred on Community. He currently stars on his acclaimed FX show Atlanta, and he’ll next be seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story as the scoundrel Lando Calrissian and in Disney’s live-action Lion King as Simba.

Only a handful of artists have hosted and performed as the musical guest in a single episode of SNL, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Mick Jagger. Glover has released three albums under his stage name, Childish Gambino, and his most recent album, the Grammy-nominated Awaken, My Love!, was released in 2016.