Analysis mode! HBO has released the titles and descriptions for the first five episodes of Westworld season 2. Some are rather snarky. All are cryptic. What does it mean, internet? Bonus: One description is written in Japanese (you can guess which episode that is). Bonus 2: Two episodes are more than 60 minutes long. Here are the official details on the first five episodes of the sci-fi drama:

Episode 11 (season 2, episode 1): “Journey into Night”

“The puppet show is over, and we are coming for you and the rest of your kind. Welcome back to Westworld.”

Written by Lisa Joy and Roberto Patino; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

Episode 12 (season 2, episode 2): “Reunion”

“Why don’t we start at the beginning?”

Written by Carly Wray and Jonathan Nolan; directed by Vincenzo Natali.

Episode 13 (season 2, episode 3): “Virtù e Fortuna”

“There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn’t we, too, try to survive?”

Written by Roberto Patino and Ron Fitzgerald; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

Episode 14 (season 2, episode 4): “The Riddle of the Sphinx”

“Is this now? If you’re looking forward, you’re looking in the wrong direction.”

Written by Gina Atwater and Jonathan Nolan; directed by Lisa Joy.

Episode 15 (season 2, episode 5): “Akane No Mai”

“ショーグン・ワールドへようこそ (Welcome to Shogun World)”

Written by Dan Dietz; directed by Craig Zobel.

Also check out EW’s season 2 review. Westworld returns April 22.