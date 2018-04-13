The Talk gives Helen Hunt a special serenade from Rick Springfield

Helen Hunt needs to go to urgent care.

The actress — who just closed a deal to revive Mad About You with Paul Reiser — admitted on The Talk Friday that she had a childhood crush on Rick Springfield. And what’s often the case of TV talk shows, the hosts surprise the actress with a taped appearance of the crooner himself — from a bathroom, no less. He customized his hit “Jessie’s Girl” for Hunt, who promptly broke into a sweat and claimed she needed a doctor.

“I’m sweating and slightly dizzy,” she says.

On Thursday, EW reported that Hunt and Reiser closed deals with Sony Pictures Television to reprise their Mad About You roles. Co-creator Danny Jacobson is also on board to return, but the revival has yet to secure a network. (It previously aired on NBC from 1992 to 1999).

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.