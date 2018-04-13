Well, we never really know what the heck is going on in The Affair, right? The twisty, turny, multi-narrative series starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Joshua Jackson, and Maura Tierney returns to Showtime on June 17. Judging from this exclusive tantalizing clip you can watch above, there will be beaches and romps in the sheets and — thank heavens — Cole in a beard.

What are the stories we tell ourselves? Change the story, become a new person. As we hear Helen say in a voiceover, if you want to change your life you have to do it now. We’re ready!

Watch the new season 4 footage above.