Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood preview Kara and Mon-El's future

Could Mon-El and Kara’s romance be rekindled?

When Supergirl kicked off its third season, Kara (Melissa Benoist) struggled with Mon-El’s (Chris Wood) absence, having been forced to send him away from Earth in the season 2 finale. Suffice it to say, when he resurfaced, she was shocked to discover that not only was he a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, but he was also married to Imra (Amy Jackson).

However, as viewers now know, Mon-El’s relationship with Imra is less about romance and more about an arrangement that united them in the 30th century. But it remains to be seen whether Mon-El will reveal that bit of information to Kara. “She doesn’t know at this point that they’re in an arranged marriage,” Benoist tells EW. “But if he decides to tell her that, obviously she might change her mind [about her feelings].”

But even taking that leap will be difficult for Mon-El, who is honor-bound to Imra. “We definitely see that Mon-El has evolved to the point where he is able to respect the situation that he’s in, despite anything that’s going on that’s conflicting or confusing for him,” Wood says. “He tries to navigate it the best way that anyone can. Mon-El has to find a way to stay true to his duty and his word. He has to toe that line of knowing what is appropriate to reveal, and what is appropriate to keep back. He has this quiet subtextual argument with himself throughout the rest of the season.”

While Mon-El has been keeping this secret from Kara, Imra has been hiding one of her own from her husband. Last we left them, Imra said she was finally going to reveal the true reason behind the Legion’s mission. “Mon-El thought that he was spearheading this mission to come back, to stop the Worldkillers,” Wood says. “What he didn’t know was this Plan B was really Plan A that was happening without his approval that Imra and Brainy put together.”

“He’ll find out exactly what that plan was, and why they left him out of it,” Wood continues. “Obviously, that presents some problems for the Legion, and for the DEO, because there’s a level of mistrust that comes with withholding information, which is a lesson Mon-El has learned multiple times, but this time he’s on the other side of it.”

That secret could actually be key in inspiring Mon-El to reveal the true nature of his relationship with Imra to Kara. “You’ll have to tune in to see that,” he says. “It definitely becomes an important element of their relationship moving forward in how much to reveal and when, and who does that really burden or help if he chooses to do that? That becomes his dilemma.”

Check out an exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s season opener, which raises some interesting questions about M’yrnn’s health.

Supergirl returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.