Hyperion Heights’ very own serial killer has been revealed — and two beloved characters could be his next victims.

As revealed over the last two episodes of Once Upon a Time, Nick (Nathan Parsons) — otherwise known as Hansel — is the culprit known as the Candy Killer, who has been targeting witches. Next on his list? Zelena (Rebecca Mader), who actually has a past with both Hansel and Gretel that will be revealed during Friday’s episode. (The hour was directed by Lana Parrilla. Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes photos here.)

In the meantime, Henry (Andrew J. West) uncovered the truth about his best friend being the Candy Killer last week and was swiftly abducted by Nick. “What’s interesting about him finding out who Nick is is that it’s a two-part thing,” West tells EW. “Nick is trying to convince Henry that Henry is somebody that Henry doesn’t believe that he is, but there is almost this glimmer of desire to want to believe Nick. So, it’s this weird almost Stockholm syndrome thing that starts to happen, where Henry does want to identify with Nick on a certain level.”

That’s why Henry may come to at least empathize with Nick, even though he’s devastated to find out the truth. “Nick’s motivation, in some ways, at least in Nick’s mind, is that he’s doing some of this for Henry’s own good, which is crazy,” West says. “There’s a part of Henry that wants to believe that. It’s very complicated, and there’s a lot of conflict and turmoil within Henry. It’s not a cut-and-dried sort of thing, where it’s like, ‘This guy’s just crazy, and I gotta get away from him.’ There’s much more going on.”

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.