NCIS: Mark Harmon signs new deal to continue with hit drama

It’s been on for 15 seasons — and Mark Harmon is ready to do at least one more.

CBS announced Friday that Harmon and NCIS will be back for a 16th year. The show remains the most-watched drama on both the network and around the world, where it airs in more than 200 territories.

“It’s pretty simple. Viewers everywhere love NCIS,” said CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl in a statement. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. NCIS’ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon. We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS’ 16th season.”

This year, NCIS is averaging 17 million viewers and remains one of the top 5 most watched shows on broadcast TV. It’s also basic cable’s second most-watched off-net series, behind The Big Bang Theory.

NCIS premiered in 2003. It airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

