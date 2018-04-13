Billions star Malin Akerman reveals why her character is so much fun to play

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

From the first episode of Billions, Malin Akerman knew she had a money role.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the actress discussed playing Laura Axelrod, the blue-collar, no-nonsense wife of billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis).

Now in season 3, Akerman looked back to the Showtime drama’s pilot, recalling how her character’s initial expletive-laced threat helped her realize how juicy a part she had landed. “I just knew, ‘Oh, this woman, this character is going to be so much fun to play,’” she said. “Because she just says it like it is — goes straight for the jugular.”

Watch the video above for more, including Akerman’s thoughts on the show’s real-world resonance and why people are fascinated with the 1 percent. Billions airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.