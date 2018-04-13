Watch Malin Ackerman revisit her first-ever role as a Noxzema girl

Mary Kate Carr
April 13, 2018 AT 03:00 PM EDT

Malin Ackerman clearly couldn’t believe it when Couch Surfing unearthed her first-ever role, as the leading lady in a Noxzema commercial.

“Oh my god, I was probably 18 years old? 17?” she said of her big break.

“I was so excited because Noxzema was such a big moment. There were the Noxzema girls before me and they got so much notoriety for being the Noxzema girl,” she explained, “So I was really excited.” After the commercial aired, people would even identify her as the Noxzema girl when she walked down the street.

Ackerman also let host Lola Ogunnaike in on a trade secret that almost prevented her from getting the part. “A lot of times for skin products like that, after you do the audition they go ‘Now show us your hands,'” she said. “Look at my hands. I’ve got toe thumbs! …Luckily they didn’t ask me to show my hands in the audition, because I would have lost the job!”

