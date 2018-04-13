Legends of Tomorrow boss addresses returns of Amaya, Rip, and more

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ended its third season Monday by sending the show in an entirely new direction — but one that fans worried wouldn’t include Amaya and Rip.

During the season finale, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) ultimately decided to leave the Waverider and return to her village. But, as EW previously revealed, Richardson-Sellers is not leaving the show.

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told EW on our SiriusXM radio show Superhero Insider on Friday. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character… I’m looking forward to a different storyline for Amaya next year. We’ll reveal our plans for Maisie’s character at Comic-Con this year.”

Rip (Arthur Darvill), meanwhile, sacrificed himself to buy the Legends time to escape from Mallus, though Guggenheim says it’s likely we will see the character again. “We love Arthur, we love having Arthur on the show, and I think Arthur enjoys being on the show,” Guggenheim says. “Because it’s a time travel show, and because we never saw a body, anything is possible. I think Arthur is totally willing to come back and play with us if we have a cool idea.”

In our full interview, Guggenheim also discusses the return of Courtney Ford in season 4, the upcoming Arrow finale and next season’s crossover. Plus: Kyle Anderson and Natalie Abrams break down this week’s episodes of The Flash, Black Lightning and Arrow. Click below to listen to this week’s Superhero Insider, which airs every Friday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Ch. 105.

