Finally, at long last, after much speculation and even more waiting, Mike is returning to The Last Man on Earth as a person who’s not dead from the virus.

Tandy’s astronaut brother was marked for death when he was believed to have contracted the killer disease that killed virtually everyone on the planet, but… apparently not. Sunday’s episode of the post-apocalyptic comedy ended with Tandy (Will Forte) receiving a familiar half-haircut that only could have been administered by Mike (Jason Sudeikis). On the April 15 episode, he’ll reemerge on the screen, and our survivors will learn how he made his way from Tuscon to find them all the way in Mexico. Turns out, his story involves a hatch, kidnapping, torture, experiments, and a shocking reveal that could explain why they were the very chosen few to survive the virus. Or not.

Check out his story in the clip above. The episode airs Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.