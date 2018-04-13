James Comey says investigating Donald Trump's 'pee tape' dossier was 'out-of-body experience'

James Comey might be speaking for everyone when he describes the surreality of today’s political news.

In an excerpt from the former FBI director’s highly publicized interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America, Comey describes briefing then-President-elect Donald Trump on the infamous Steele Dossier (also known around the internet as “the pee tape”).

“I started to tell him about the allegation was that he’d been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013 during a visit for the Miss Universe pageant and that the Russians had filmed the episode. And he interrupted very defensively and started talking about, ‘Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?'” said Comey, who acknowledged that the allegations hadn’t been verified at the time of his firing.

“How weird was that briefing?” asked Stephanopoulos.

“Really weird. It was almost an out-of-body experience for me. I was floating above myself, looking down, saying, ‘You’re sitting here briefing the incoming president of the United States about prostitutes in Moscow.'”

Comey expressed his shock that President Trump thought there would be even a “1 percent chance” that Trump’s wife might believe the salacious allegations. “What kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does your wife think there’s only a 99 percent chance you didn’t do that?” he questioned.

When asked if he himself believed the story might be true, he said, “Honestly, I never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

President Trump reacted in anger to Comey’s appearance on Twitter, calling him a “LEAKER & LIAR” and an “untruthful slimeball.” “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” he wrote.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

The Republican party itself has started its own campaign against Comey ahead of the bombshell interview, tweeting out a Photoshopped version of Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty.”

FIRST LOOK at Comey’s new book. Pre-order more insider info at https://t.co/ms7BQ1FS2T pic.twitter.com/QbpPitVcho — GOP (@GOP) April 13, 2018

The 20/20 James Comey special will air in full on ABC on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the excerpt now on the ABC News website.