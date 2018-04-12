Sara Gilbert praises Roseanne costar Emma Kenney for seeking help

Sara Gilbert’s got your back, Emma Kenney.

Gilbert used her perch on The Talk on Thursday to praise the young Roseanne actress, who announced Wednesday that she will be seeking treatment for her “battles.” The 18-year-0ld said she had been running with a “really fast crowd” and “doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal.”

Kenney plays Harris, the eldest daughter of Gilbert’s character on ABC’s Roseanne revival.

“I first want to say, Emma, I’m so proud of you. I know that the whole cast and crew are so proud of you,” Gilbert says. “And it takes a lot of courage to — we have a lot of demons — it takes a lot of courage to face them, particularly at 18. I envy you. If I could go back to being 18 to start doing things to better myself at the pace you’re doing, I would be at a better person today. So, I commend you, I love you, and I know you will come out the other side. Thank you for speaking up and being an example for other people.”

Filming has already wrapped on the first season of Roseanne, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. ABC has ordered a second season.