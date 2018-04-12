Pose teaser, premiere date revealed for Ryan Murphy’s FX musical drama

Tim Stack
April 12, 2018 AT 01:46 PM EDT

FX announced Thursday that Ryan Murphy’s new FX drama Pose will debut Sunday, June 3 at 9 p.m ET/PT. The network also revealed the newest teaser for the 1980s-set series, created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.

Pose is about New York City in the ’80s and the intersection of various groups, including the drag ball culture and yuppies. The series, which also is executive produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (American Crime Story), has already been groundbreaking in casting the largest number of transgender actors in series regular roles.

Murphy directed the first two hours of  of the eight-episode season. American Horror Story alums Evan Peters and Kate Mara along with James Van Der Beek (What Would Diplo Do?) also costar in the series.

