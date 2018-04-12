Get a look at Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon on the set of Big Little Lies

We have a new photo of Meryl Streep on the set of Big Little Lies.

The three-time Oscar winner was snapped filming a scene for season 2 with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman on location at Lovers Point in Monterey, California. We have no idea what’s going on in the scene, but Streep is all smiles while Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Martha Mackenzie, looks quite shocked.

Check out the image below:

BACKGRID

In a major coup for HBO, Streep was cast as Celeste Wright’s (Nicole Kidman) mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright. Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), Celeste’s abusive husband and Mary’s son, died in season 1.

Last week, Kidman shared the first photo of Streep on set, which you can view here.

Big Little Lies season 2 is expected to air in 2019.