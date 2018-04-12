Marvel's Jessica Jones renewed for season 3 on Netflix

Happy Don’t Crap on Jessica Day: Marvel’s Jessica Jones has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix announced the series’ return Thursday. Starring Krysten Ritter as the eponymous super-powered private investigator, season 2 — which was directed by an all-female lineup — followed Jessica as she dealt with the aftermath of killing Kilgrave (David Tennant) and pursued a new case, which set her on a collision course with her own dark past.

The season finale — spoiler alert! — ended with Jessica losing her mother (played by Janet McTeer), but showrunner Melissa Rosenberg says there remains a “glimmer of hope” for the hard-drinking heroine. “She doesn’t end where she begins,” she told EW in March after season 2 hit Netflix. “So while she’s lost several people from her life, and that is tragic and painful, there’s still a hint of her taking a first baby step toward opening herself to people.”

Marvel’s Jessica Jones, which is executive produced by Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory, also stars Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse.