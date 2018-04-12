Rampage star calls it a 'buddy film with a lot of buildings being smashed down'  

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Malin Akerman would like to introduce you to a little-known actor named Dwayne Johnson.

On the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the actress stopped by to tease Rampage and the film’s leading man. “This is a big, amazing, awesome blockbuster film that is pure entertainment,” she shared. “An upcoming actor called The Rock, Dwayne Johnson is in it as well. You’ll be hearing a lot more about him.”

Based on the video game franchise, Rampage stars Johnson as a primatologist whose gorilla friend suddenly begins to grow bigger and fiercer, the result of a mutation from the company run by Akerman’s character.

“[Johnson] got to act with an actual actor so that the emotion was there,” says Akerman of the stand-in for the animal. “And it’s really a buddy film with a lot of buildings being smashed down on the side.”

Rampage, which also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Naomie Harris, opens in theaters on Friday.

