HBO is keeping Pied Piper in business — and Barry Block on its hit list.

The network announced on Thursday that it has renewed Silicon Valley for a sixth season and Barry for a second.

The tech comedy — which stars Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Zach Woods, Jimmy O. Yang, and Amanda Crew — returned for season 5 last month sans T.J. Miller as Erlich. While co-creator Mike Judge has previously said that he could imagine the show running for six seasons, he recently said that after looking at this most recent batch of episodes that the “show could go on for a while.”

Barry — a well-reviewed dark comedy that stars Bill Hader as a hitman who wants to become an actor —also launched in late March. The renewal comes after just three episodes of the show have aired. The season 1 finale is slated to air May 13, alongside Silicon Valley. Barry, which includes Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Glenn Fleshler, in its cast, was co-created by Hader and Silicon Valley co-showrunner Alec Berg.