Alex, Inc.: See Sophia Bush as a rival radio producer taking on Zach Braff

Mitch Haaseth/ABC
Piya Sinha-Roy
April 12, 2018 AT 04:39 PM EDT

Looks like Alex Schuman has some competition on his hands!

In these exclusive images from the April 25 episode of Alex, Inc., Sophia Bush guest-stars as Vanessa Stanhope, a rival radio producer trying to steal away Alex’s devoted producer, Deirdre (Hillary Anne Matthews), with an offer to host her very own show.

In the episode, titled “The Cop Car,” Alex (Zach Braff) once again has to navigate an unforeseen obstacle as he tries to get his podcast off the ground, and finds himself in trouble with his wife, Rooni (Tiya Sircar), after he reveals a private moment to his audience. Meanwhile his son Ben (Elisha Henig) learns of a crush at school.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Braff made his post-Scrubs TV return in Alex, Inc. last month, playing a married father of two who quits his successful radio job to launch a podcasting enterprise. The ABC series is inspired by the popular podcast StartUp and loosely based on host Alex Blumberg documenting the trials of pitching his own company.

