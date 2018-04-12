Agents of SHIELD sneak peek: Daisy and Ruby finally face off

It’s the moment Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans have been waiting for ever since Dove Cameron’s debut: Daisy and Ruby will finally face off during Friday’s episode — and EW has the exclusive first look.

With Coulson (Clark Gregg) caught in the snowy mountains, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) sets out to save him, but Ruby is hot on their trail, leading to a showdown of epic proportions. Lest we forget, Ruby has been obsessed with taking Daisy down and assuming her rightful role as the Destroyer of Worlds. Check out their first meeting above.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.