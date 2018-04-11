In the vein of the almighty Shangela, Aquaria admittedly doesn’t have a sugar daddy, but if she wanted one she could probably get one because she’s what? SICKENING.

“It’s come up a couple times, I’ve overheard people saying, ‘Aquaria, she has sugar daddies. Everything for her is paid for,'” Miz Cracker tells her RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 sister in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode. “Why do you think that’s out there? Why do you think people are saying that?”

Unlike Shangela did to her accuser, Mimi Imfurst, the New York City queen in question didn’t hurl a drink in Cracker’s face. Instead, she explained herself with a touch of vanity in a way that only Aquaria could.

“Girl, if you look like a million bucks, people might assume that you come from a million bucks,” Aquaria responds. “I guess people assume that it is expensive. That’s definitely a misconception that really bugs me a lot.”

Later, in a confessional, Aquaria further stresses how hard she’s worked for what she has: “I’ll do two gigs on a Saturday night until four o’clock in the morning, wake up and do drag brunch on a Sunday, and then another party Sunday night. I definitely take what I do very seriously. I work so hard even Donna Summer would be jealous.”

Back in the Werk Room, Cracker reads herself as a way to diffuse what could’ve been a disastrous confrontation.

“I don’t want to imply that I don’t want a sugar daddy. If anyone would like to be a sugar daddy for me, I don’t need to build from the ground up,” Cracker says, looking into the camera as if to speak directly to Drag Race‘s older demographic. She also takes a playful jab at herself while referencing Aquaria’s previous claim that her fellow NYC queen mimics her drag aesthetic. “I admire Aquaria, but that is not a look I’m trying to steal.”

