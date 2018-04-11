Roseanne honors late cast member Glenn Quinn

Tuesday night’s episode of Roseanne paid tribute to one member of the cast missing from the revival.

Glenn Quinn, who died in 2002 of a heroin overdose, played Becky Conner’s boyfriend Mark in the series’ original run. Quinn joined the cast in season 3 and remained a recurring character until the end of the show’s nine-season run, with Mark and Becky eventually getting married.

In Tuesday’s episode “Eggs Over, Not Easy,” Becky found out she likely wouldn’t be able to have children. This led to the reveal that she and her husband Mark were trying for children before he passed away; since his death, she hasn’t found anyone she wanted to have children with.

The poignant moment was made even more special with a dedication to Quinn that appeared at the end of the episode.

Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner, also posted his own tribute to the actor on Twitter. “Glenn and family are frequently on my mind,” he wrote, alongside a picture of Quinn’s gravestone. “I’ll always honor him and the Quinn family in my work.” He also referenced a photo of Quinn that was added to the revival’s set, “in the hallway we pass each day.”

Glenn and family are frequently on my mind. We put his picture in the hallway we pass each day. After my #Roseanne press tour today drove down and visited him. As long as @RoseanneOnABC is on Glenn Quinn is part of it. I'll always honor him and the Quinn family in my work pic.twitter.com/0JgsB2L1Fe — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) April 11, 2018

As said before by many, the late Glenn Quinn (who played Mark in seasons 3-9), has not been forgotten in season 10. In addition to Darlene's son being named after his uncle, a photograph of Glenn is prominently displayed in the Conner's living room. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/1Qaxw1rG3w — Countdown to Roseanne (@RoseanneReturns) April 5, 2018

The Roseanne revival has drawn critical acclaim and huge audiences, leading the show to be renewed for a second (or 11th) season on ABC; and in Fishman’s words, “As long as @RoseanneOnABC is on Glenn Quinn is part of it.”

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.