Roseanne star Emma Kenney to seek treatment for her 'battles'

Roseanne and Shameless star Emma Kenney says she’s seeking treatment for her “battles.”

“I was running with a really fast crowd,” the 18-year-old actress said in a statement. “I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21. It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it.”

She continued, “I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that’s what’s going to happen, and I’m going to continue on that positive road. I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it’s OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak. I’m going to come out on the other side, the True Emma that I’ve always been.”

For eight seasons, Kenney has played Debbie Gallagher, the youngest daughter of the dysfunctional South Side Chicago family at the center of Shameless. She has spent her current hiatus from the Showtime series starring as Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) oldest child, Harris, on ABC’s Roseanne revival, which has already wrapped filming.

Ahead of the statement, Kenney told In Touch Weekly that she was seeking an unspecified treatment for “my battles,” so that she could “make better choices.”

Kenney hinted at her plans to make a change with a tweet on Monday, writing, “Hello & goodbye (for a bit) I’ve decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute. This sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness.”

hello & goodbye (for a bit) ive decided to take a break from social media and LA for a minute. this sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. going to re-find my peace happiness✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨xo emma 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6OWCDNrAW0 — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) April 9, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.